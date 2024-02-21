SQUAMISH, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support the transition to clean energy and create jobs in the green hydrogen sector.

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country will also be in attendance.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister and MP Weiler, followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event:







The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding for a Squamish-based innovative clean technology company.











Date:







Friday, February 23, 2024











Time:







11:00 a.m.











Location:







Quantum Technology









1091 Commercial Place









Unit 116 – Building B









Squamish, B.C.

