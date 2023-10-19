VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support B.C. companies to develop their technologies and solve industry challenges.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development and the Honourable Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, will also be in attendance.

Government of Canada to announce funding to help B.C. technology companies grow and export (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from all three Ministers followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event: The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding for a new initiative to help B.C. companies develop their technologies, grow, and export. Date: Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 10:45 am PT Location: Canada Place – North Point

(access via west promenade)

999 Canada Place Way

Vancouver, B.C.

Please be aware that attendees may be filmed, photographed, or recorded for use in training or promotional materials by participating organizations.

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

For further information: Contacts: Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Senior Communications Advisor, PacifiCan, [email protected]