Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding that supports Francophone and Francophile communities in British Columbia
Mar 01, 2023, 13:39 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that supports Francophone and Francophile communities in British Columbia.
The event will feature remarks from Minister Petitpas Taylor followed by a question and answer session with media.
Event:
Date:
March 2, 2023
Time:
2:00 p.m. PT
Location:
Maison de la Francophonie de Vancouver
1555 West 7th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Media Relations, PacifiCan, [email protected]
