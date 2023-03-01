VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that supports Francophone and Francophile communities in British Columbia.

The event will feature remarks from Minister Petitpas Taylor followed by a question and answer session with media.

Government of Canada to announce funding that supports Francophone and Francophile communities in British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Event: The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will deliver remarks and announce details on funding to support Francophone and Francophile communities in British Columbia. Date: March 2, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT



Location: Maison de la Francophonie de Vancouver





1555 West 7th Avenue





Vancouver, B.C.





Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Media Relations, PacifiCan, [email protected]