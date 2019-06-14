Media Advisory - Government of Canada supports grapevine health and sustainability Français
OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Konzelmann Estate Winery to make an announcement in support of grapevine health and sustainability. Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catherines will bring remarks.
Event
Announcement
Date
June 15, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m. (local time)
Location
Konzelmann Estate Winery
1096 Lakeshore Road
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
L0S 1P0
