Media Advisory - Government of Canada supports grapevine health and sustainability

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Konzelmann Estate Winery to make an announcement in support of grapevine health and sustainability. Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catherines will bring remarks.

Event

Announcement

Date

June 15, 2019

Time

10:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Konzelmann Estate Winery

1096 Lakeshore Road

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

L0S 1P0

