Media Advisory - Government of Canada supports expanded markets for Canadian grains, oilseeds and pulses

Jul 10, 2019, 12:10 ET
OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade Diversification, will be at Chitwood Farm to announce investments in the Canadian grains, oilseed and pulse industry.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 11, 2019
Time
9 a.m. (local time)
Location
Chitwood Farm
Yankee Valley Blvd (Township Rd 270), corner of Range Road 290, (5 km east of Airdrie)
Airdrie, AB
Coordinates for Chitwood Farm
