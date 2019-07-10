Media Advisory - Government of Canada supports expanded markets for Canadian grains, oilseeds and pulses

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade Diversification, will be at Chitwood Farm to announce investments in the Canadian grains, oilseed and pulse industry.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 11, 2019

Time

9 a.m. (local time)

Location

Chitwood Farm

Yankee Valley Blvd (Township Rd 270), corner of Range Road 290, (5 km east of Airdrie)

Airdrie, AB

Coordinates for Chitwood Farm

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

