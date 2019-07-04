Media Advisory - Government of Canada highlights investment in Canada's organic industry

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Research Farm to highlight a recent investment in Canada's organic industry.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 5, 2019

Time

10:15 a.m. (local time)

Location

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Research Farm

Garden City Lands

Lansdowne Road and Garden City Road

Richmond, B.C. V6X 4H9

Parking is available at the back entrance of KPU at:

8771 Lansdowne Rd.

Richmond, B.C. V6X 3X7

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

