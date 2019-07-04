Media Advisory - Government of Canada highlights investment in Canada's organic industry
Jul 04, 2019, 15:57 ET
OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Research Farm to highlight a recent investment in Canada's organic industry.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 5, 2019
Time
10:15 a.m. (local time)
Location
Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Research Farm
Garden City Lands
Lansdowne Road and Garden City Road
Richmond, B.C. V6X 4H9
Parking is available at the back entrance of KPU at:
8771 Lansdowne Rd.
Richmond, B.C. V6X 3X7
