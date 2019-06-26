Media Advisory - Government of Canada helps raise awareness of the Canadian agriculture sector

Jun 26, 2019, 14:33 ET
OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs, on behalf of Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd. potato farm to announce support for Ag in the Classroom Canada to help raise awareness of the agriculture sector.
Event
Announcement
Date
June 27, 2019
Time
9:30 a.m. (local time)
Location
Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd.
677 Route 2
P.O. Box 418
Souris, P.E.I.
C0A 2B0
