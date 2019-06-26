Media Advisory - Government of Canada helps raise awareness of the Canadian agriculture sector

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs, on behalf of Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd. potato farm to announce support for Ag in the Classroom Canada to help raise awareness of the agriculture sector.

Event

Announcement

Date

June 27, 2019

Time

9:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd.

677 Route 2

P.O. Box 418

Souris, P.E.I.

C0A 2B0

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

