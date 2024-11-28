GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Oakville, the Honourable Anita Anand, will be in Oakville to highlight funding for a national guide and service dog training school, under the Enabling Accessibility Fund program.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the honorable Kamal Khera.

The Minister will be accompanied by Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. EST Place: Oakville, ON



To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 29. Event location details will be shared once media are registered.

