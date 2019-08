Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for Quebec dairy processor

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding in support of a milk processor in Repentigny.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 14, 2019

Time

1:30 p.m. (local time)

Location

Fromagerie Champêtre

415, des Industries

Repentigny (Québec) J5Z 4Y8

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

