Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for Dakota Community Centre Fitness Playground

WINNIPEG, MB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Special Advisor for Water, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, will announce federal support for the Dakota Community Centre at the grand opening of the Fitness Playground.

Date:

June 21, 2024

Government of Canada announces funding for Dakota Community Centre Fitness Playground (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Time:

11:00 a.m. CDT

Location:

Dakota Community Centre

Outdoor Fitness Playground (Outdoors on the north side of Louis Riel Library)

1188 Dakota St.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Fieldhouse.

