Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Government of Alberta support French-language post-secondary education in Edmonton

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta support the Franco-Albertan community

EDMONTON, AB, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a press conference accompanied the Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education.

Minister Boissonault will announce significant funding for Francophone post-secondary education, supporting the vitality of the Franco-Albertan community and Francophones across the country. He will make this announcement on behalf of Minister Petitpas Taylor.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists who wish to attend the conference in person must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to [email protected] by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday June 23, 2022.

DATE:

Friday, June 24, 2022

TIME:

2:30 p.m.

PLACE:

Campus Saint-Jean, University of Alberta

Grand Salon, Pavillon Lacerte

8406 Marie-Anne Gaboury Street

Edmonton, Alberta

COVID-19 Notice: Journalists wishing to attend the press conference must wear a mask. In addition, journalists must not have any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who has received a positive diagnosis in the last 14 days.

