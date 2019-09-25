Media Advisory - Golf Town Partners with SuperStroke and Callaway to Bring Back Exclusive Humboldt Broncos Gear

WHAT:

Golf Town has partnered with SuperStroke and Callaway for a second

consecutive year to offer a limited edition SuperStroke Grip in the Humboldt

Broncos' team yellow and green colours with logo, and Callaway Truvis balls with

the Broncos' logo in the Truvis pattern. With every purchase, $10 from each

SuperStroke grip, and $5 from each dozen of Callaway Truvis balls sold will be

donated to the Humboldt Broncos Junior "A" Hockey Club.