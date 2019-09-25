Media Advisory - Golf Town Partners with SuperStroke and Callaway to Bring Back Exclusive Humboldt Broncos Gear
Sep 25, 2019, 08:30 ET
VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
WHAT:
Golf Town has partnered with SuperStroke and Callaway for a second
Golf Town representatives will be presenting the Humboldt Broncos a cheque of
WHO:
Todd Bednar, Golf Town Regional General Manager
Lyndon Kappel, Golf Town Saskatoon General Manager
Scott Barney, Humboldt Broncos General Manager and Head Coach
Humboldt Broncos Players
Video and Photo opportunities available
WHEN:
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
1:15 PM
WHERE:
The Legends Centre, Legends Arena
701 Centennial Blvd,
Warman, SK
S0K 0A1
For further information: Anthony Cozzetto, Golf Town, acozzetto@golftown.com, (416) 554-7292
