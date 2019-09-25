Media Advisory - Golf Town Partners with SuperStroke and Callaway to Bring Back Exclusive Humboldt Broncos Gear

Golf Town

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 25, 2019

WHAT:

Golf Town has partnered with SuperStroke and Callaway for a second
consecutive year to offer a limited edition SuperStroke Grip in the Humboldt
Broncos' team yellow and green colours with logo, and Callaway Truvis balls with
the Broncos' logo in the Truvis pattern. With every purchase, $10 from each
SuperStroke grip, and $5 from each dozen of Callaway Truvis balls sold will be
donated to the Humboldt Broncos Junior "A" Hockey Club.



Golf Town representatives will be presenting the Humboldt Broncos a cheque of
$15,000 following the conclusion of their game against the Yorkton Terriers at the
Legends Arena in Warman, Saskatchewan.


WHO:

Todd Bednar, Golf Town Regional General Manager

Lyndon Kappel, Golf Town Saskatoon General Manager

Scott Barney, Humboldt Broncos General Manager and Head Coach

Humboldt Broncos Players


Video and Photo opportunities available


WHEN:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

1:15 PM


WHERE:

The Legends Centre, Legends Arena

701 Centennial Blvd,

Warman, SK

S0K 0A1

For further information: Anthony Cozzetto, Golf Town, acozzetto@golftown.com, (416) 554-7292

