Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans takes further action to address critical new rockslide threat to at-risk Fraser River Chinook

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will be holding a briefing for media interested in an update on additional fisheries management measures for Fraser River Chinook stocks following the recent landslide near Big Bar, north of Lillooet, B.C.

Date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Local Time: 2:00 p.m. PT Location: Teleconference



Call details: Please contact media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to confirm your participation and you will receive call details.





Please note that the call is for registered media only.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

