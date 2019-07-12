Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans takes further action to address critical new rockslide threat to at-risk Fraser River Chinook Français
Jul 12, 2019, 14:00 ET
VANCOUVER, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will be holding a briefing for media interested in an update on additional fisheries management measures for Fraser River Chinook stocks following the recent landslide near Big Bar, north of Lillooet, B.C.
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 12, 2019
|
Local Time:
|
2:00 p.m. PT
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Call details:
|
Please contact media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to confirm your participation and you will receive call details.
|
Please note that the call is for registered media only.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
