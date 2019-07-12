Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans takes further action to address critical new rockslide threat to at-risk Fraser River Chinook Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 12, 2019, 14:00 ET

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will be holding a briefing for media interested in an update on additional fisheries management measures for Fraser River Chinook stocks following the recent landslide near Big Bar, north of Lillooet, B.C.  

Date:

Friday, July 12, 2019

Local Time:

2:00 p.m. PT

Location:

Teleconference



Call details:

Please contact media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to confirm your participation and you will receive call details. 




Please note that the call is for registered media only.           

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans takes further action to address critical new rockslide threat to at-risk Fraser River Chinook

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 12, 2019, 14:00 ET