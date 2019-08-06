Media Advisory - Federal Minister Jordan and Nova Scotia Minister Colwell will make an Atlantic Fisheries Fund announcement in Lunenburg Français
Aug 06, 2019, 11:15 ET
LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will be joined by Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the Honourable Keith Colwell, to make an important joint announcement related to the Atlantic Fisheries Fund in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic
Stay Connected
- Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
- Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Share this article