Media Advisory - Federal Minister Jordan and Nova Scotia Minister Colwell will make an Atlantic Fisheries Fund announcement in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will be joined by Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the Honourable Keith Colwell, to make an important joint announcement related to the Atlantic Fisheries Fund in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Date:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019                 

Time:

1:30 p.m.

Location:

Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic
68 Bluenose Drive
Lunenburg, Nova Scotia          

