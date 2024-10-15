MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CALGARY

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Oct 15, 2024, 16:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member for Calgary Skyview – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Mayor Gondek, and President and CEO of Calgary Housing, Sarah Woodgate.

Date:

October 16, 2024


Time:

11:30 a.m. MT


Location:

352 Falconridge Crescent NE

Calgary AB, T3J 1H4.

For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

