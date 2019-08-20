Media Advisory - Federal and Indigenous partners to make major announcement related to Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve

ŁUTSËL K'E , NT, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, together with the Łutsël K'e Dene First Nation, and the Deninu K'ue First Nation, will make a major announcement related to Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve.

On Wednesday August 21, in Łutsel K'e, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, will be joined by Chief Darryl Marlowe from the Łutsël K'e Dene First Nation, the Honourable Robert McLeod, Northwest Territories Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Chief Louis Balsillie from the Deninu K'ue First Nation, for this important announcement. The Northwest Territory Métis Nation are also a partner in the announcement.

Located in and around the East Arm of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, Thaidene Nene is a pristine wilderness that transitions from boreal forest to tundra. It is the homeland of the Łutsël K'e Dene First Nation and is of great cultural significance to other First Nations as well as the Northwest Territory Métis Nation peoples.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Time: The announcement starts at 10:00 a.m. Location: Łutsël K'e Community Centre

Łutsël K'e, Northwest Territories

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

