Media Advisory - Extreme endurance bike ride ends at Montreal Children's Hospital

15th edition of the Air Canada Vacation Bike Challenge Transforms the Lives of Kids with Cancer

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - 35 riders arrive in Montreal on Friday, August 23 after completing a grueling 3-day 576 kilometre trip from Toronto as part of the Air Canada Vacation 401 Bike Challenge, an initiative of the Piccoli family to raise funds for patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

WHAT: Air Canada Vacation 401 Bike Challenge



WHO: Gene Piccoli, Vice-President, Investment Advisor, CIBC Wood Gundy and founder 401 Bike Challenge



WHEN: Friday, August 23, 2019

2:30 p.m. (EST)



WHERE: Montreal Children's Hospital

P.K. Subban Atrium (S1)

1001, boulevard Décarie

Montréal, QC, H4A 3J1

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The mission of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised $474.5 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care. For more information, please visit childrenfoundation.com .

