Media Advisory - Driving the Future: A look into the future of work for transportation technicians

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - With advancements in technology accelerating rapidly, the transportation sector is expected to experience more change in the next decade than we've seen in the last 100 years. Long-range electric models, fully autonomous vehicles and flying taxis are just some of the innovations set to transform the way we move people and goods.

How will the next generation of transportation professionals be prepared to service the vehicles of the future? How will the classroom reorient to meet the changing demands of an increasingly technology-driven and globalized market? Academic institutions must develop holistic training programs to prepare students to adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.

Centennial College's School of Transportation – Canada's largest transportation technology training and education centre – is hosting "Driving the Future" on October 22, a special conference that will examine these questions. In attendance will be representatives from the automotive, public transit, trucking/logistics and allied industries, along with educators.

The keynote address will be delivered by Jeremy Wang, co-founder of Rivet, a start-up that is developing an autonomous vehicle that will revolutionize aircraft ground handling. Other speakers include Barrie Kirk, co-founder and Executive Director, Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence (CAVCOE); Rob Morrison, Director of Aftersales, Phaff Automotive Partners; and Al Pritchard, Head of Bus Maintenance and Shops Service Delivery Group, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the half-day conference and to speak with the participants.

Interview Opportunity

Date: Tuesday, October 22 Time: 7:30 am to 12 noon Location: Ashtonbee Campus Hangar F-110, Centennial College,

75 Ashtonbee Road, Scarborough, ON

For further information: Media contact: Mark Toljagic, Communications Officer, 416-289-5000, ext. 7142; mobile 416-605-6012; mtoljagic@centennialcollege.ca.

