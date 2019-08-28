Media Advisory - Dedication into service ceremony for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir John Franklin

SIDNEY, BC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard will host an official dedication into service ceremony for the new ocean science research vessel CCGS Sir John Franklin.

Media are invited to attend.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)



Location: Institute of Ocean Sciences

9860 West Saanich Road

Sidney, BC

NOTE: Please allow for sufficient time for mandatory sign in at the security gate. Media will then be escorted to the event location.

Please note this event is outdoors. Please wear appropriate footwear for walking on uneven surfaces. Safety equipment will be provided if required.

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Kiri Westnedge, Communications Advisor for Canadian Coast Guard, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Office: 250-480-2663, Cell: 250-508-2038, Kiri.Westnedge@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

