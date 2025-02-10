MEDIA ADVISORY - CRTC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON RADIO STATION TO SERVE YELLOWKNIFE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

News provided by

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Feb 10, 2025, 12:04 ET

WHEN: February 11–12, 2025  

WHERE: Explorer Hotel, 4825 49th Avenue, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories      

TIME: 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST) 

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a public hearing on February 11 and 12, 2025, starting at 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST) at the Explorer Hotel, 4825 49th Avenue, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. 

This hearing will examine applications submitted by 506992 N.W.T. Ltd. (operating as Cabin Radio) and Vista Radio Ltd. for a new commercial FM radio station in Yellowknife.  

If you are interested in following the hearing and obtaining tabled documents during the proceeding, follow us @CRTCHearings and https://collaboratevideo.net/CRTC/250211/en/fl/. 

Reference documents: 

2024-57 

1011-NOC2024-0213 

Ask a question or make a complaint   

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Media Relations: Tel: 819-997-9403, [email protected]; General Inquiries: Tel: 819-997-0313, TDD: 819-994-0423, Fax: 819-994-0218, Toll-free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TDD Toll-free: 1-877-909-CRTC (2782)

Organization Profile

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada