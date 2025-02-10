MEDIA ADVISORY - CRTC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON RADIO STATION TO SERVE YELLOWKNIFE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Feb 10, 2025, 12:04 ET
WHEN: February 11–12, 2025
WHERE: Explorer Hotel, 4825 49th Avenue, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
TIME: 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST)
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a public hearing on February 11 and 12, 2025, starting at 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST) at the Explorer Hotel, 4825 49th Avenue, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
This hearing will examine applications submitted by 506992 N.W.T. Ltd. (operating as Cabin Radio) and Vista Radio Ltd. for a new commercial FM radio station in Yellowknife.
