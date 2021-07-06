OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has released the results of the latest Seniors Housing Survey (SHS). The SHS includes both private and non-profit seniors residences that are not solely for residents who need heavy care. Heavy care is defined as a resident requiring 1.5 or more hours of care per day.

The survey results and corresponding data tables are available as of Thursday, July 6th at 10:00 a.m., Eastern.

Information collected includes rents, vacancy rates and other related information. Data on the seniors housing market was compiled from seven regions across Canada:

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

Atlantic Canada

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: CMHC Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

