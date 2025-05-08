SAINT-HUBERT, QC , May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, will preside over two regional ceremonies for the presentation of the Lieutenant Governor's Medals, which will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. at the Saint-Hubert Garrison in Longueuil.

110 citizens from the Montérégie region will be honoured during these ceremonies for their remarkable contributions to Québec society. The distinctions awarded include the Lieutenant Governor's Medals in the Youth and Senior categories, as well as the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The Lieutenant Governor's Medals aim to recognize the commitment, determination, and selflessness of citizens from all regions of Quebec who have had, or continue to have, a positive influence within their community or across the province.

There are five categories:

The Youth Medal

The Seniors Medal

The Medal for Exceptional Merit

The First Nations Medal

The Inuit Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Location: 438e Escadron tactique d'hélicoptères, Hangar 10,

Garnison de Saint-Hubert

4820 rue Leckie Longueuil, Québec, J3Z 1H4

Media Notes

Please register in advance by contacting the designated media representative.

Stay connected:

Facebook.com/LieutenanteGouverneureQC

Instagram.com/LGQuebec

Linkedin.com/company/LGQuebec

Youtube.com/@LGQuebec

Bsky.app/@LGQuebec

Be the first to know!

Subscribe to our media advisories and press releases, and never miss an update by creating an account at: https://qgov.newswire.ca/qmail/.

SOURCE Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec

Source: Ian Préfontaine, Communications and Media Relations Officer, Mobile : 514 943-7625, Email : [email protected], www.lieutenante-gouverneure.quebec