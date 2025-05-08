Media advisory - Celebrating the Commitment of Citizens of the Montérégie Region Regional Ceremony for the Presentation of the Lieutenant Governor's Medals Français
News provided byCabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec
May 08, 2025, 07:00 ET
SAINT-HUBERT, QC , May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, will preside over two regional ceremonies for the presentation of the Lieutenant Governor's Medals, which will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. at the Saint-Hubert Garrison in Longueuil.
110 citizens from the Montérégie region will be honoured during these ceremonies for their remarkable contributions to Québec society. The distinctions awarded include the Lieutenant Governor's Medals in the Youth and Senior categories, as well as the King Charles III Coronation Medal.
The Lieutenant Governor's Medals aim to recognize the commitment, determination, and selflessness of citizens from all regions of Quebec who have had, or continue to have, a positive influence within their community or across the province.
There are five categories:
- The Youth Medal
- The Seniors Medal
- The Medal for Exceptional Merit
- The First Nations Medal
- The Inuit Medal
The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.
Event Details:
|
Date:
|
Saturday, May 10, 2025
|
Time:
|
3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|
438e Escadron tactique d'hélicoptères, Hangar 10,
|
Garnison de Saint-Hubert
|
4820 rue Leckie Longueuil, Québec, J3Z 1H4
Media Notes
Please register in advance by contacting the designated media representative.
Stay connected:
Facebook.com/LieutenanteGouverneureQC
Instagram.com/LGQuebec
Linkedin.com/company/LGQuebec
Youtube.com/@LGQuebec
Bsky.app/@LGQuebec
Be the first to know!
Subscribe to our media advisories and press releases, and never miss an update by creating an account at: https://qgov.newswire.ca/qmail/.
SOURCE Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec
Source: Ian Préfontaine, Communications and Media Relations Officer, Mobile : 514 943-7625, Email : [email protected], www.lieutenante-gouverneure.quebec
Share this article