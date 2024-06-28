Media Advisory - Canadian Heritage Update on Canada Day Plans

Plan for Canada Day ensures safety and security of visitors

GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage (PCH) would like to inform residents and visitors of restricted access to streets in the downtown cores of Canada's Capital Region during Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2024.

A comprehensive crowd management plan was developed in collaboration with all Canada Day partners, which include Canadian Heritage (PCH), the City of Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service, the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais, OC Transpo and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The primary focus of this plan is to ensure the safety of all attendees, volunteers and staff by promoting a safe pedestrian traffic flow in the area around LeBreton Flats.

PCH and the City of Ottawa have begun discussions for Canada Day 2025 and agree to continue working together to make next year even better. We will work with all Canada Day partners on a new comprehensive crowd management plan to prioritize the safe, efficient movement of people to and from LeBreton Flats as a key goal to enhance the experience for all attendees.

Pimisi station will remain open and in operation all day for local access to and from surrounding neighbourhoods via designated access pathways near the station on Albert and Lett Streets. Visitors with mobility restrictions will be able to disembark at Pimisi station to access the site via Wellington Street.

PCH will also operate an additional Para-shuttle service for the public with mobility restrictions; the drop-off and pick up points will be at the City of Ottawa Tom Brown Arena located at the corner of Bayswater and Albert Streets. Please note there is no parking at the location; it is a drop-off and pick-up point only.

For a seamless pedestrian flow, we ask visitors wishing to access and depart from LeBreton Flats Park aboard the O-Train to use Lyon station. To fully enjoy activities throughout the day, residents and visitors are encouraged to use active transportation or public transit to get to the celebration sites.

Tips for commuting on July 1

Plan your routes

Ottawa

For the most recent changes regarding street closures, visit the City of Ottawa website.

The following street closures will occur from 6 a.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2 (may be changed without prior notice, unless otherwise indicated):

Wellington Street between Elgin Street and Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway

and Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway between Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street (NCC Parkway)

Sparks Street between Lyon Street North and Bronson Avenue

Queen Street between O'Connor Street and Bronson Avenue

between and Bronson Avenue Bank Street between Wellington and Albert Streets

Kent Street between Wellington and Albert Streets

between Wellington and Albert Streets Lyon Street North between Wellington and Albert Streets

Bay Street between Wellington and Albert Streets

Bronson Avenue between Sparks and Albert Streets

Commissioner Street between Wellington and Albert Streets

Booth Street between Chaudière Crossing and Albert Street

Vimy Place between Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway and Booth Street

between Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway and Booth Street Fleet Street between Booth and Lett Streets – resident access at the corner of Booth and Albert Streets

Lloyd Street between Fleet and Lett Streets - resident access at the corner of Booth and Albert Streets

between Fleet and Lett Streets - resident access at the corner of Booth and Albert Streets Lett Street between Lloyd and Wellington Streets - resident access at the corner of Booth and Albert Streets

between Lloyd and Wellington Streets - resident access at the corner of Booth and Albert Streets Onigam Street between Lemieux Island and Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway

The following street closures are in place from 7 p.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2 (may be changed without prior notice, unless otherwise indicated):

Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Elgin Streets

between City Centre Avenue and Elgin Streets Queen Street between O'Connor and Elgin Streets

between O'Connor and Elgin Streets Bank Street between Albert and Slater Streets

City Centre Avenue from Albert to the end of the street

The above street closures are in effect from July 1 at 6 a.m. to July 2 at 2 a.m. should there be a public safety requirement to support OC Transpo light train queues.

The following streets are open to local traffic from 6 a.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2 (may be changed without prior notice, unless otherwise indicated):

Upper Lorne Place from Somerset Street West to the end of the street

from Somerset Street West to the end of the street Lorne Avenue between Booth and Albert Streets

Perkins Street from Albert to the end of the street

from Albert to the end of the street Empress Avenue North from Albert Street to the end of the street

to the end of the street Booth Street between Somerset Street West and Albert Street

Rochester Street from Somerset Street West to the end of the street

Preston Street between Somerset Street West and Albert Street

Primrose Avenue between Walnut Court and Booth Street

Elm Street West between City Centre Avenue and Elm Street

Elm Street between Elm Street West and Booth Street

Spruce Street West between City Centre Avenue and Spruce Street

Spruce Street between Spruce Street West and Booth Street

The following multi-use pathways are closed from 4:30 p.m. on June 30 until 2 a.m. on July 2 (may be changed without prior notice, unless otherwise indicated):

The NCC Trans Canada Trail (Ottawa River Pathway), from the access point on Booth Street behind the Canadian War Museum to the access point on Onigam Street, at the corner of Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway

The NCC multi-use pathway that connects the Trans Canada Trail and the pathway that runs between the O-Train Pimisi and Bayview stations

The Trillium Pathway, from the junction with the Trans-Canadian Pathway (Ottawa River Pathway) to the pathway located at the back of the O-Train Bayview station

Gatineau

The following street closures are required from 10 a.m. on June 30 until 10 p.m. on July 1 (may be changed without prior notice, unless otherwise indicated):

Laval Street between Hôtel-de- Ville Street and Promenade du Portage

between Hôtel-de- and Promenade du Portage Wellington Street from Laval Street for an approximate distance of 15 metres

for an approximate distance of 15 metres Wright Street from Laval Street for an approximate distance of 20 metres

Please note that from 6 a.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2, the Portage Bridge and the Alexandra Bridge are closed to all vehicles, except for emergency vehicles. The Portage Bridge and the Alexandra Bridge will be open to pedestrians only.

The Chaudière Crossing is closed to vehicle traffic and pedestrians from 6 a.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2.

A map of the street closures is available online.

Use public transit

Take advantage of the free OC Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) service on all routes on July 1. For more information, visit the OC Transpo and STO websites.

Ride your bike to the celebrations

A free supervised bike station will be available at LeBreton Flats Park.

Main Entrance to LeBreton Flats Park

The main entrance is located near the intersection of Wellington Street and Booth Street.

Accessibility

Contact Para Transpo or STO Paratransit by calling:

OC Transpo at 613-560-5000

STO at 819-773-2222

On July 1, a shuttle service is available for mobility device users to and from Tom Brown Arena, located at 141 Bayview Station Road, Ottawa. No parking is available, and the shuttle will not be in service between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. or between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If you will not be using the shuttle service, the entrance for persons with reduced mobility needs can be found at the LeBreton Flats Park pedestrian entrance, located at the intersection of Booth and Wellington Streets. Special access will be granted to the person with reduced mobility needs and their one companion to access the site via Wellington Street.

For more information regarding universal accessibility on the Canada Day official sites, please contact the Capital Information Kiosk.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

