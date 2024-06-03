MEDIA ADVISORY - CANADIAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ECOSYSTEM DISCUSSING THE FUTURE OF AI GROWTH IN CANADA

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, invites media representatives to attend an exclusive event with the Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem on the future of an AI-powered economy for Canada.

During this event, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce a new financing round for concrete AI projects as well as participate in a discussion on how AI is helping fuel economic growth in Canada. Additionally, keynote speeches and expert panels will take place to discuss various spheres of applied AI and the future developments following the historic investment of 2.4 billion dollars in AI announced in April by the Government of Canada to support economic growth, enhance productivity and develop cutting-edge infrastructure.

This event will serve as a platform in preparation for the highly anticipated ALL IN event, Canada's largest AI conference, in September 2024.

WHAT Conference – Building an AI-Powered Economy for Canada WHEN June 4, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM WHERE Ottawa (event location to be provided upon confirmation)

Program:

2:30 PM : Media arrival

Media arrival 3:00 PM : Opening remarks – by Julien Billot (SCALE AI)

Opening remarks – by (SCALE AI) 3:05 PM : Panel on "Supporting Canadian AI Leaders" – with Sarah Bilodeau-Legendre (Videns), Hugues Voltz (Vooban), Sean Boyer (Pomerleau) and Naomie Goldapple (AlayaCare)

Panel on "Supporting Canadian AI Leaders" – with (Videns), (Vooban), (Pomerleau) and (AlayaCare) 3:35 PM : Keynote on "The Environmental Impact of AI" - with Sasha Luccioni (Hugging Face)

Keynote on "The Environmental Impact of AI" - with (Hugging Face) 3:45 PM : Keynote on "AI for Public Services" – with Jas Jaaj (Deloitte)

Keynote on "AI for Public Services" – with (Deloitte) 3:55 PM : Keynote on "Our AI Ecosystem on the International Stage" – with Isabelle Turcotte (SCALE AI)

Keynote on "Our AI Ecosystem on the International Stage" – with (SCALE AI) 4:05 PM : Announcement of new concrete AI projects funded by SCALE AI – with François- Philippe Champagne

Announcement of new concrete AI projects funded by SCALE AI – with François- 4:15 PM : Discussion on "Productivity and AI growth in Canada " – with François- Philippe Champagne , Julien Billot (SCALE AI), Pape Wade (Airudi), Hongwei Liu (Mappedin) and Isabelle Hudon (BDC)

Discussion on "Productivity and AI growth in " – with François- , (SCALE AI), Pape Wade (Airudi), (Mappedin) and (BDC) 5:00 PM : Presentations of funded AI projects & meeting with project leads – with François- Philippe Champagne

To confirm your presence or for more information, please contact Eric Aach at [email protected].

SOURCE Scale AI

For further information: Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594