Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make important infrastructure announcements in New Brunswick Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 13, 2019, 17:28 ET

UTOPIA, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne will be in Utopia and Oromocto to make important infrastructure announcements for the regions and their residents.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

10:00 a.m.10:30 a.m. (ADT)
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement
OPEN TO MEDIA 
Lake Utopia Hatchery
1209 Route 785
Utopia, New Brunswick

2:00 p.m.2:30 p.m. (ADT)
Minister Champagne visits the future site of the Gateway Wetland Nature Trails and Conservation Centre
OPEN TO MEDIA 
26 Gateway Drive
Oromocto, New Brunswick

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram 

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors (Utopia event), Communications Officer, New Brunswick, 506-453-5912, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Bruce Macfarlane (Oromocto event), Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make important infrastructure announcements in New Brunswick

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 13, 2019, 17:28 ET