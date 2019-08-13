Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make important infrastructure announcements in New Brunswick

UTOPIA, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne will be in Utopia and Oromocto to make important infrastructure announcements for the regions and their residents.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (ADT)

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement

OPEN TO MEDIA

Lake Utopia Hatchery

1209 Route 785

Utopia, New Brunswick

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (ADT)

Minister Champagne visits the future site of the Gateway Wetland Nature Trails and Conservation Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

26 Gateway Drive

Oromocto, New Brunswick

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors (Utopia event), Communications Officer, New Brunswick, 506-453-5912, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Bruce Macfarlane (Oromocto event), Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

