MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO to Celebrate Opening of BMO Place in Toronto

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Join BMO to celebrate the opening of BMO Place, its newest hub, in the heart of Toronto. BMO Place is a cutting-edge example of what the future of work will look like and represents a commitment towards investing in Toronto's community and downtown core.

Designed with accessibility, inclusion, and collaboration in mind, BMO Place is closely aligned with BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy. The revitalized space features collaborative technology, flexible workspaces, and connection cafes available on each floor. The 350,000 square foot space will be home to over 3,000 employees and is designed to attract and retain the next generation of top talent in Toronto. BMO Place is part of our broader investment in our modernized global real estate footprint and builds on similar investments in Milwaukee, Chicago, London, and New York City.

The celebration also marked the kick-off the annual BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk campaign, which supports Kids Help Phone and raises funds and awareness for youth mental health. On May 7, thousands of Canadians will join the walk at 17 sites across the country. To register or donate, please visit https://walksokidscantalk.ca/.

When Monday April 3, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET



Where 33 Dundas St. W., Toronto, 4th & 5th floors



Who Cam Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO

John McNain, Head, Personal Banking Products and Experience for Canadian Personal and Business Banking

Aaron Sanderson, Senior Vice President, Advancement and Chief Development Officer, Kids Help Phone



To register for this event, please contact [email protected].

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

