MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO Financial Group to Showcase Technology for the Future of Work at Elevate Festival
Sep 23, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Join BMO Financial Group at the Elevate technology festival to discover the latest in financial services technology empowering our employees and customers.
Who:
Claudette McGowan, CIO, Enterprise Technology Employee Experience, BMO Financial Group
Silvio Stroescu, President, BMO InvestorLine
When:
September 24, 25 (Elevate Main Stage)
September 26 (Elevate Talent), BMO Speakers:
Where:
Elevate Main Stage: Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre), 1 Front St E., Toronto
Elevate Talent: MaRS Discovery District, 100 College Street, Toronto
BMO Social Media: Those unable to attend Elevate can check-out highlights by following BMO Financial Group on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
What:
In addition to the presentations by Claudette McGowan and Silvio Stroescu, BMO's booth will showcase technologies including: service robots that provide clients education on investing; AI-backed robotics; Workplace of the Future enablers such as smart buildings; and solutions that bring together design to improve accessibility.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For further information: Media Contacts: Julie Smithers, BMO Financial Group, (416) 867-3996, julie.smithers@bmo.com
