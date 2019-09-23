MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO Financial Group to Showcase Technology for the Future of Work at Elevate Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Join BMO Financial Group at the Elevate technology festival to discover the latest in financial services technology empowering our employees and customers.

Who: Claudette McGowan, CIO, Enterprise Technology Employee Experience, BMO Financial Group

Silvio Stroescu, President, BMO InvestorLine



When: September 24, 25 (Elevate Main Stage)

September 24, 7:00 p.m.: In Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Claudette McGowan will be moderating Elevate's Special Presentation (not open to media)





September 26 (Elevate Talent), BMO Speakers:

11:40-11:55 a.m.: Silvio Stroescu to present #PlayToWin - Leadership Fortitude for the Digital Transformation

3:40-4:25 p.m.: Fireside chat with Claudette McGowan





Where: Elevate Main Stage: Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre), 1 Front St E., Toronto





Elevate Talent: MaRS Discovery District, 100 College Street, Toronto





BMO Social Media: Those unable to attend Elevate can check-out highlights by following BMO Financial Group on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



What: In addition to the presentations by Claudette McGowan and Silvio Stroescu, BMO's booth will showcase technologies including: service robots that provide clients education on investing; AI-backed robotics; Workplace of the Future enablers such as smart buildings; and solutions that bring together design to improve accessibility.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

