Media Advisory - BMO Capital Markets Group Head, Dan Barclay, to speak at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Dan Barclay, Group Head, BMO Capital Markets will speak at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on September 25, 2019, at 11:10am ET.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.1-866-298-8385



