Media Advisory - BMO and University of Toronto to Announce First of Its Kind Program for Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 7, Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group and Meric Gertler, President, University of Toronto will announce a first-of-its-kind interdisciplinary program that brings together technology and human values. The initiative is part of helping ensure individuals are prepared for the future of work.

Who: Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group

Meric Gertler, President, University of Toronto



When: October 7, 2019

Registration: 10:00 a.m. ET

Announcement and remarks at 10:30 a.m. ET



Where: University of Toronto, Hart House, Great Hall

7 Hart House Circle

Toronto, ON, M5S 3H3

