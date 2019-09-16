Media Advisory - BMO and Plan International Canada Celebrate International Day of the Girl

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - For the second year, BMO Financial Group is participating in Plan International Canada's Girl's Belong Here initiative for International Day of the Girl in the role of Leading Sponsor. This is part of the bank's ongoing commitment to support female leaders and to fulfill its Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in Business and Life.

Starting today and leading up to International Day of the Girl on October 11, BMO will be hosting events to provide mentorship and business leadership experience to young women between the ages of 14-23 years. This will include: a roundtable discussion, hosted by Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head BMO Wealth Management, between women leaders and Plan International youth and "seat share" days during which participating girls will temporarily assume the role of BMO executives.

BMO executives participating in seat share days come from across our global footprint and include:

Kristi Mitchem , CEO and Head, BMO Global Asset Management in our London offices

, CEO and Head, BMO Global Asset Management in our offices Tracie Morris , US Chief Human Resources Officer in our Chicago offices

, US Chief Human Resources Officer in our offices Dan Barclay , Group Head BMO Capital Markets and Andrew Irvine , Head, Canadian Business Banking in our Toronto Offices

This year, BMO has also invited a woman entrepreneur, Michele Bailey, President and CEO of Blazing Agency, to share her seat with a participating girl.

"I'm proud to join my colleagues in welcoming these talented young leaders to BMO's boardrooms," said Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management. "For the future of the economy, it is essential that women like these be provided equal opportunities to succeed. As they step into the shoes of leaders, they will be able to envision their futures and aim high."

"Too often, girls and young women face barriers to leadership that inhibit them from unleashing their full potential," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "We're proud to partner with BMO Financial Group once again to demonstrate the incredible power within young women and create enabling environments where they can thrive."

To learn more about BMO's International Day of the Girl activities please contact BMO Media Relations.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.



About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. The organization has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and is now active in more than 70 countries. Plan International Canada calls on all Canadians to Defy Normal: to believe in the power and potential of every child and to take a stand anywhere children are oppressed, exploited or left behind and anywhere girls aren't equally valued to create a world where all can unleash their full potential. Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media to #DefyNormal and join the conversation.

About International Day of the Girl

In 2009, Plan International Canada led an extensive two-year campaign that engaged thousands of Canadians in a call for an International Day of the Girl as part of Because I am a Girl, a global initiative to end gender inequality and recognize girls' rights as human rights. In December 2011, with unanimous all-party support, the Canadian government led the United Nations to officially declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl.

