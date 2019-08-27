Media Advisory - Big Bar Landslide Media Briefing - Update for August 28, 2019
Aug 27, 2019, 19:20 ET
LILLOOET, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Big Bar Landslide unified Incident Command will be holding a media briefing teleconference regarding developments in operations and around the salmon migration up the Fraser River towards the slide.
Date:
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m. local time
Call in details:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923. Please note that this dial-in number and passcode is different to previous briefing calls.
Participant passcode:
4887394#
Please note: information about the Incident response is updated regularly on the Big Bar Landslide website and media can download photos, audio features and HD b'roll video here.
Incident Website | FRAFS | DFO Twitter
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
For further information: Big Bar Landslide Information Team - Incident Command Post, 778-694-8315, BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca
