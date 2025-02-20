Media Advisory: ATB Financial to release third-quarter results

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial will be releasing its third-quarter (Q3) financial results on February 21,2025. A news release with a hyperlink to the results will be distributed through this channel at that time.

Curtis Stange, ATB Financial's President & CEO will be available for media interviews relating to the results February 21,2025 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in 15-minute interval slots. Please book your interview by emailing your preferred time to [email protected].

Thank you for your interest.

About ATB Financial

With $65.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 830,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

For more information or interview requests, please contact: ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial