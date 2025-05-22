Navigating Headwinds to Growth: ATB Financial Announces Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Performance

News provided byATB Financial
May 22, 2025, 09:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced strong financial results for fiscal year 2025, achieving significant milestones within a very competitive and volatile economic environment.
ATB Financial reported record total revenue of $2.2 billion, an 8.0 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This notable growth was driven in part by its strong loan portfolio, which now exceeds $54.3 billion, along with a major increase in other income, up 17.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY), a reflection of supporting business growth and meeting client needs.
"Through proactive expertise, industry-leading insights, and deepened client engagement, this past year showcased ATB Financial's ability to navigate economic headwinds while delivering substantial growth," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO, ATB Financial. "Our record revenue reflects balanced growth across our diverse business lines, including strong performance in loans, deposits, capital markets, and our wealth management arm, further amplified by the strategic addition of an asset management firm."
Further highlighting its strong performance, ATB Wealth achieved record-high assets under administration (AUA), reaching $37.2 billion. This includes the successful acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc., which contributed more than $6.0 billion to the year-end AUA. Additionally throughout the fiscal year, ATB helped more than 20,000 Albertans achieve their home ownership goals, through record new residential mortgage loan origination of $4.4 billion (up 42 per cent YoY) and strong mortgage retention rates.
Alongside these financial achievements, ATB Financial's fiscal year 2025 also reflects higher non-interest expenses (up 11 per cent YoY) as a result of several key technology investments to further amplify the level of expertise and comprehensive solutions offered to clients. Increased net income of $347.6 million (up 3.2 per cent YoY) was primarily driven by revenue growth, alongside $116.8 million provision for loan losses that underscores a focus on asset quality and preparedness.
"Navigating the complexities of global economic factors, including evolving trade dynamics and ongoing uncertainty, requires a focused and deliberate approach," added Dan Hugo, CFO, ATB Financial. "Our priority remains steadfast: to stand by our clients, providing them with the stability and support they need to achieve their financial goals."
Fiscal Year 2025 Business Highlights
- ATB Financial delivered a total of $100 million in quarterly dividends this fiscal year to its Shareholder - the Government of Alberta, supporting provincial economic growth.
- ATB Financial significantly bolstered its wealth management division throughout the fiscal year by expanding its reach across Canada through the acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc. (BCV), the largest acquisition in ATB's history, and by further offering ATB's award-winning investment products into Saskatchewan.
- ATB Capital Markets differentiated its service offerings with the launch of new Fixed Income Currencies and Commodities, Liability, and Income Trading Desks, alongside the continued growth of its Carbon Trading Desk to support Canadian business and meet evolving client needs.
- ATB Financial continued to offer expertise and comprehensive solutions for clients navigating the evolving energy landscape, showcased through client success stories, leadership profiles, and an expert series highlighting the ATB Energy Strategy.
- Recognizing the challenges of tariffs and geo-political uncertainty, the ATB Economics Team offered Alberta-specific analysis and tariff threat scenarios to its clients and business leaders through The Twenty-Four. Click here to subscribe.
- ATB Financial celebrated another year on the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada, ranking fourth nationally and in the top 1 per cent for Mental Wellness.
- ATB Financial rolled out Gemini for Google Workspace to its team members within a robust ethical and governance framework, enhancing client service capabilities.
- In a partnership that bridges academic excellence and real-world business acumen, ATB Financial and the University of Alberta launched a best-in-class leader certification program to equip ATB leaders with advanced skills.
- ATB Financial received a national Excellence in Governance Award, underscoring its commitment to clients and stakeholders.
- Continuing its commitment to delivering on sustainability, ATB Financial recently published its Sustainability Report. For the full report, visit here.
- Over the fiscal year, ATB Financial contributed nearly $1.47 billion in shared value through its team members, local contributions and payments to the province to reinvest in Alberta. With its purpose-driven approach in making an impact, ATB also donated $4.0 million to support worthy causes.
- This fiscal year, ATB Financial introduced its ATB Community Foundation, strengthening the lasting legacy the organization will have in delivering community impact across the province.
- Demonstrating its commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation, ATB Financial achieved bronze certification in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program and developed its Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan.
- ATB Financial partnered with GreenShield to launch a groundbreaking initiative to support mental health in Alberta's social sector. This partnership provides essential mental health resources to the 1 in 20 Albertans working in this vital sector.
Today in Calgary, ATB Financial's annual business summit is underway, bringing together experts to explore emerging trends and opportunities. A key focus will be navigating economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and geopolitical challenges impacting sectors like real estate, energy, technology, and agriculture.
"In today's complex and rapidly evolving market, Alberta business leaders face a constant influx of information," noted Stange. "ATB's strong financial results underscore our commitment to providing stability and support within that challenging environment. By hosting our fourth annual ATB Business Summit for clients today, we are providing a crucial opportunity to share timely insights and equip these Alberta leaders with the knowledge and tailored solutions they need to thrive and seize new opportunities."
About ATB Financial
With $64.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 835,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]
