Navigating Headwinds to Growth: ATB Financial Announces Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Performance

EDMONTON, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced strong financial results for fiscal year 2025, achieving significant milestones within a very competitive and volatile economic environment.

ATB Financial reported record total revenue of $2.2 billion, an 8.0 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This notable growth was driven in part by its strong loan portfolio, which now exceeds $54.3 billion, along with a major increase in other income, up 17.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY), a reflection of supporting business growth and meeting client needs.

"Through proactive expertise, industry-leading insights, and deepened client engagement, this past year showcased ATB Financial's ability to navigate economic headwinds while delivering substantial growth," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO, ATB Financial. "Our record revenue reflects balanced growth across our diverse business lines, including strong performance in loans, deposits, capital markets, and our wealth management arm, further amplified by the strategic addition of an asset management firm."

Further highlighting its strong performance, ATB Wealth achieved record-high assets under administration (AUA), reaching $37.2 billion. This includes the successful acquisition of BCV Asset Management Inc., which contributed more than $6.0 billion to the year-end AUA. Additionally throughout the fiscal year, ATB helped more than 20,000 Albertans achieve their home ownership goals, through record new residential mortgage loan origination of $4.4 billion (up 42 per cent YoY) and strong mortgage retention rates.

Alongside these financial achievements, ATB Financial's fiscal year 2025 also reflects higher non-interest expenses (up 11 per cent YoY) as a result of several key technology investments to further amplify the level of expertise and comprehensive solutions offered to clients. Increased net income of $347.6 million (up 3.2 per cent YoY) was primarily driven by revenue growth, alongside $116.8 million provision for loan losses that underscores a focus on asset quality and preparedness.

"Navigating the complexities of global economic factors, including evolving trade dynamics and ongoing uncertainty, requires a focused and deliberate approach," added Dan Hugo, CFO, ATB Financial. "Our priority remains steadfast: to stand by our clients, providing them with the stability and support they need to achieve their financial goals."

See ATB Financial's full year results here .

Fiscal Year 2025 Business Highlights

Today in Calgary, ATB Financial's annual business summit is underway, bringing together experts to explore emerging trends and opportunities. A key focus will be navigating economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and geopolitical challenges impacting sectors like real estate, energy, technology, and agriculture.

"In today's complex and rapidly evolving market, Alberta business leaders face a constant influx of information," noted Stange. "ATB's strong financial results underscore our commitment to providing stability and support within that challenging environment. By hosting our fourth annual ATB Business Summit for clients today, we are providing a crucial opportunity to share timely insights and equip these Alberta leaders with the knowledge and tailored solutions they need to thrive and seize new opportunities."

About ATB Financial

With $64.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 835,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

