Commitment to Action: ATB Financial Introduces Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan

EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced the launch of its Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, a comprehensive, organization-wide framework designed to foster meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples and advance reconciliation across Alberta. The plan outlines concrete commitments and actions across five strategic pillars, reflecting ATB's dedication to fulfilling the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada's Call to Action 92.

"As one of Western Canada's leading financial institutions, Truth and Reconciliation is a key part of our business operations and today's launch of our action plan is another important step in our journey," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO of ATB Financial. "At ATB Financial, we deeply respect and value the connections we've made and look forward to continuing to build trusting relationships with Indigenous Peoples, organizations and communities."

The plan was co-created through extensive collaboration with Indigenous partners, clients, and communities across Treaty 6, Treaty 7, Treaty 8, the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Metis Settlements, and various Métis Locals. It is guided by the Nêhiyawak (Cree people) concept "sipeyitamowin poko ta ayayak," meaning, "It is important that we have patience as we work together." This philosophy, inspired by Woodland Cree artist Kevin Cardinal, permeates ATB Financial's approach to reconciliation.

ATB Financial's Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan includes commitments across five key pillars:

Accountable Leadership: Ensuring enterprise-wide accountability and integrating Indigenous worldviews through sustained leadership engagement, the establishment of an external Indigenous Relations Advisory Council, and regular reporting on progress.

Ensuring enterprise-wide accountability and integrating Indigenous worldviews through sustained leadership engagement, the establishment of an external Indigenous Relations Advisory Council, and regular reporting on progress. Client Solutions and Enablement: Bridging the gap for equitable access to capital and providing tailored financial solutions and services that meet the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples, addressing systemic barriers, and offering culturally relevant advice and financial literacy programs.

Bridging the gap for equitable access to capital and providing tailored financial solutions and services that meet the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples, addressing systemic barriers, and offering culturally relevant advice and financial literacy programs. Truth and Reconciliation: Advancing a truth-based approach through education and experiences that integrate Indigenous cultural worldviews into ATB Financial's workplace. This includes providing comprehensive Indigenous cultural awareness training to all team members and creating inclusive spaces that honor Indigenous cultures and histories.

Advancing a truth-based approach through education and experiences that integrate Indigenous cultural worldviews into ATB Financial's workplace. This includes providing comprehensive Indigenous cultural awareness training to all team members and creating inclusive spaces that honor Indigenous cultures and histories. Accessible Procurement: Positively impacting the Indigenous economy by increasing the representation of Indigenous suppliers in ATB Financial's procurement processes. ATB Financial will examine and adjust internal procurement programs, policies, and processes to increase accessibility for Indigenous businesses and expand opportunities to source from Indigenous businesses.

Positively impacting the Indigenous economy by increasing the representation of Indigenous suppliers in ATB Financial's procurement processes. ATB Financial will examine and adjust internal procurement programs, policies, and processes to increase accessibility for Indigenous businesses and expand opportunities to source from Indigenous businesses. Trusted People Systems: Becoming the employer of choice for Indigenous Peoples by embedding inclusion practices into recruitment, onboarding, and retention processes. This pillar focuses on creating career opportunities through community partnerships, supporting the development of Indigenous team members, and fostering a workplace where Indigenous worldviews are honored.

The plan outlines 14 commitments with specific goals and key results across five pillars, ensuring accountability and progress over ATB Financial's next two fiscal years, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2027. Progress will be reported at the conclusion of this period. ATB Financial is dedicated to ongoing listening and learning, adapting its approach as needed to center the voices of Indigenous Peoples in Alberta.

"Our time on Mother Earth is finite, yet our legacy can endure," said Patrick Twinn, Director of Indigenous Relations, ATB Financial. "In my four years at ATB, I've witnessed significant strides, and our first Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) is a testament to our commitment, aligning with the National Indigenous Economic Strategy's Call to Economic Prosperity 29. As Canadians, we can forge a new narrative of hope, respect, resilience, reciprocity, trust, and collaboration. I'm deeply proud of ATB's courageous step towards co-creating a better future."

Learn more about ATB Financial's Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan here .

