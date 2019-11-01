Media Advisory - Annual Senate Ceremony of Remembrance launches Veterans' Week

OTTAWA, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will speak and lay a wreath at the annual Ceremony of Remembrance in the Senate to kick off Veterans' Week. Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their guests will also be in attendance.

Location: Senate Chamber

Senate of Canada Building

2 Rideau Street

Ottawa, ON



Date: Monday, 4 November 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. EST



Notes for media:

Media should arrive prior to the start of the ceremony.

Journalists who are not members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery will require accreditation from the Gallery in advance. For more information, contact Pierre Cuguen at pierre.cuguen@parl.gc.ca.

From November 5-11 – Veterans' Week – we honour those who served Canada, past and present, in times of war, military conflict and peace. This year's theme is the 75th anniversary of the Italian Campaign, one of many key milestones in the lead up to the end of the Second World War.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #CanadaRemembers and #Italy75, or visit veterans.gc.ca/CanadaRemembers.

