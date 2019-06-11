Media Advisory - Announcement on Next Generation HR and Pay Solution

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, Joyce Murray, alongside the NextGen team, will provide an update on the progress of the new HR and pay solution and the vendors that have made the qualified list.

A technical briefing with departmental officials will precede remarks from Minister Murray. The Minister will be joined by Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, Steve MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.

A media availability will follow the technical briefing and the remarks.

Date and Time

Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. –Technical Briefing

1:00 p.m. – Formal Remarks

1:20 p.m. – Media Questions & Answers

Location

219 Laurier Ave West, 3rd floor

Room – 3004

Ottawa, Ontario

All Canadian journalists can join the news conference via teleconference.

Phone numbers: 1-866-805-7923 / 613-960-7518

Access code: 6740767#

