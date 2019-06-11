Media Advisory - Announcement on Next Generation HR and Pay Solution Français
Jun 11, 2019, 11:20 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, Joyce Murray, alongside the NextGen team, will provide an update on the progress of the new HR and pay solution and the vendors that have made the qualified list.
A technical briefing with departmental officials will precede remarks from Minister Murray. The Minister will be joined by Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, Steve MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.
A media availability will follow the technical briefing and the remarks.
Date and Time
Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m. –Technical Briefing
1:00 p.m. – Formal Remarks
1:20 p.m. – Media Questions & Answers
Location
219 Laurier Ave West, 3rd floor
Room – 3004
Ottawa, Ontario
All Canadian journalists can join the news conference via teleconference.
Phone numbers: 1-866-805-7923 / 613-960-7518
Access code: 6740767#
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Contacts (media): Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca
