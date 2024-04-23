MEDIA ADVISORY - Air Canada to Present First Quarter 2024 Results Français

Apr 23, 2024

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Rousseau, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, will hold a conference call for analysts on Thursday, May 2, 2024, to present the first quarter 2024 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following the analysts' questions, Mr. Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Air Canada logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)
Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows:

Date:                     

Thursday, May 2, 2024

 

Time:                     

 

08:00 a.m. ET

 

By telephone:       

 

647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free)

Conference ID 1413217

 

Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. 

 

Webcast:                

 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rs6no9e6

.

 

Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast

 

Replay:                 

 

An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the 
call at https://investors.aircanada.com/events

First quarter 2024 results will be released prior to the conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

