MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Fast, free Wi-Fi for Aeroplan members took off today on board Air Canada's flights across North America and to-and-from Sun destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Sponsored by Bell, the new service means customers can enjoy streaming video services and gaming on their personal devices and makes Air Canada a leader in connectivity.

"Quality connectivity has become indispensable for all travelers. Starting today we're thrilled to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on North American, Mexican and Caribbean flights for Aeroplan Members, by partnering with Bell," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada. "This initiative underscores Air Canada's focus on elevating the customer experience, with leadership in providing streaming quality connectivity, at a pace unmatched by other airlines — at home and around the world. We now offer Wi-Fi on 88 per cent of our fleet, with the remaining installations to be completed by early 2026. This will include an industry first with the upcoming launch of Wi-Fi on Air Canada Express Q400s serving Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport."

"At Bell, we're focused on delivering exceptional experiences that help Canadians stay connected wherever they are," said Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business at Bell. "We've proudly sponsored in-flight Wi-Fi for Aeroplan Members since 2023, starting with free texting. Now, we're thrilled to help take that experience to the next level – enabling streaming, gaming and more from gate to gate. Whether it's in the air or around the world with our popular roaming plans in over 230 destinations, Bell is helping customers stay connected on their terms."

Aeroplan Members can now enjoy the convenience of complimentary, streaming-quality Wi-Fi from gate-to-gate on Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and on Air Canada Express flights operated with CRJ900 aircraft.

More information on Air Canada's fast, free Wi-Fi can be found here.

Expanding Connectivity

Subject to completion of certification, Wi-Fi installations are expected to start on the Embraer E175 fleet and the De Havilland Q400s serving Billy Bishop Airport later this year. These installations will represent the first Wi-Fi offering on any Q400 aircraft worldwide and Air Canada will also be the first carrier to offer Wi-Fi on flights to and from Billy Bishop.

In 2026, fast, free streaming-quality Wi-Fi for Aeroplan Members will expand to international routes. In the interim, free texting remains available for Aeroplan Members on international flights.

Connecting to the free Wi-Fi on board is simple. Customers can either ensure their Aeroplan number is captured at the time of booking, or it can be added before completing check-in. Once onboard, connect to the in-flight Wi-Fi network and follow the instructions to access the Wi-Fi. To switch devices, simply repeat the steps above on the new device and the session will transfer and disconnect from the other device.

Customers who are not already Aeroplan Members can join free of charge at aircanada.com/aeroplan. Customers without an Aeroplan membership will be able to purchase Wi-Fi for their flight at a flat fee.

Since May 2023, Bell has sponsored in-flight Wi-Fi services, providing Aeroplan Members with free in-flight texting, available on more than 90 per cent of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express aircraft.

In addition to fast, free Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell, Air Canada continues to deliver customer experience upgrades, including complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine on select flights, hours of complimentary inflight entertainment including Live TV where available, and an industry-leading mobile app with real-time baggage tracking, digital identification and more. The airline is also modernizing and expanding its lounge network, with over 500 additional lounge seats being added worldwide in 2025.

