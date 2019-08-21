Media Advisory - Air Canada Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Français

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Boston.

Wednesday, September 4, 2019


1:35 p.m. ET


Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston


http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen56/ac.to/ (Will be archived for 90 days)

The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html

