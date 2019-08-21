Media Advisory - Air Canada Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Français
Aug 21, 2019, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Boston.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:35 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|
Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston
|
Webcast:
|
http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen56/ac.to/ (Will be archived for 90 days)
The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: media@aircanada.ca, Internet: aircanada.com
