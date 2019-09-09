Media Advisory - Air Canada Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Laguna Conference hosted by Morgan Stanley

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Laguna Conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Dana Point, California.

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019



Time: 2:40 p.m. ET



Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA



Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/091119a_js/?entity=49_EJ6FEGV

The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html

Internet: aircanada.com

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

