Media Advisory - Air Canada Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Laguna Conference hosted by Morgan Stanley
Sep 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Laguna Conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Dana Point, California.
Date:
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Time:
2:40 p.m. ET
Location:
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA
Webcast:
https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/091119a_js/?entity=49_EJ6FEGV
The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html
Internet: aircanada.com
