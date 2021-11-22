Medavie Blue Cross wins Canada's Life and Health Insurer of Year award

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross is thrilled to announce that is has been named Life and Health Insurer of the Year for outstanding client service and benefit plans in the sixth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards.

Presented by Insurance Business Canada, the awards recognize insurance professionals and organizations for their exceptional achievements, best practices and leadership in the insurance profession over the past 12 months.

The Advocis Life & Health Insurer of the Year Award is presented to the outstanding life and health insurance company in Canada providing top-tier life and health insurance products to consumers and businesses with an exemplary level of client service.

"This is a huge honour for our organization and a great tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team to client service excellence and product innovation," said David Adams, Vice-President Business Development. "We would also like to recognize and congratulate our fellow finalists for their extraordinary leadership in the life and health insurance industry."

This is the second consecutive year Medavie Blue Cross was a finalist in this category.

"The Advocis Award for Life & Health Insurer of the Year was created to recognize the exemplary products and client service that Canadians deserve," said Greg Pollock, President and CEO at Advocis. "Congratulations to Medavie Blue Cross on their outstanding work in 2021, and thank you to each of the award finalists for their exceptional contributions as well."

Medavie Blue Cross was also a finalist for the award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, which is presented to an organization for exceptional contributions of time, leadership and financial support to charitable causes and communities.

Winners were announced at the close of a two-day virtual awards event on November 18.

For the full list of winners, visit www.ibawards.ca.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits, and administers various federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and recognized as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization, we are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

