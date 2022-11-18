Medavie Blue Cross Named Excellence Awardee in Four Categories at the Insurance Business Canada Awards

This recognition follows last year's title as the Life & Health Insurer of the Year

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Medavie Blue Cross is pleased to share its been recognized as an Excellence Awardee in four distinct categories through the annual Insurance Business Canada Awards (IBCAs), which recognizes and celebrates insurance companies and professionals for their achievements, leadership and innovation for the past 12 months. Categories include Life & Health Insurer of the Year, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, Digital Innovator of the Year and Excellence in Claims Service.

"At Medavie Blue Cross, we work daily to provide our clients and members with solutions that help meet their ever-changing health and wellness needs," said Eric Laberge, President, Medavie Blue Cross. "Being recognized through the IBCAs alongside others in the industry is a testament to the ongoing efforts and commitment of our employees to ensure that we continue to evolve and grow."

The Excellence Awardee title is given to each organization nominated in their respective categories. For Life & Health Insurer of the Year, Medavie Blue Cross's dedication to client service, commitment to product offering, financial and business success led to this nomination. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility acknowledges Medavie Blue Cross's contribution of time, leadership and financial support in the communities and causes the organization supports. The Digital Innovator of the Year nomination represents the evolution of Medavie Blue Cross as an organization harnessing technology and digital solutions. The Excellence in Claims Service nomination is a testament to the level of service Medavie Blue Cross employees provide to members daily to ensure their experience is seamless and stress-free.

"As an organization, our mission is to improve the wellbeing of Canadians," shared Eric Laberge. "Being recognized by our industry in this way further reinforces that the work we are doing to challenge the status quo is making a difference in the lives of our clients and members."

Medavie Blue Cross congratulates all the winners in each category for their dedication and leadership in the industry.

To learn more about Medavie Blue Cross, please visit www.medaviebc.ca

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits and administers federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Canada's Life & Health Insurer of the Year for 2021.

As a not-for-profit organization, we don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing health care challenges.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

For further information: Media Contact: Brittany Mitchelmore, Senior Communications Advisor, 902.496.2755, [email protected]