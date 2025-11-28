HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross is proud to announce the launch of a new gut health program combining dietitian services with a DNA gut health test from Nucliq Biologics. Gutcheck and Gutcheck VIVO are Canada's first insurer-covered nutrition/gut health testing and program-- and this program is now available to eligible plan members through the Connected Care – Medavie's digital health services platform.

As the first benefit provider in Canada to make professional-grade microbiome testing accessible to members, Medavie is helping Canadians take a proactive step toward better digestive, immune, and mental health. The launch underscores Medavie's ongoing commitment to transforming preventive care through innovation and accessibility.

"Gut health plays a critical role in how we feel every day--impacting digestion, mood, energy, immunity and even impacts women's hormonal health issues caused by puberty, perimenopause or menopause," says Shane Reid, Vice President, Product and Marketing. "With our new gut health program, we're putting preventive health tools and expert guidance from registered dietitians - at our members fingertips'."

Until now, high-quality microbiome testing was costly and typically reserved for clinical diagnostics rather than everyday wellness. Our gut health program changes that by combining an at-home gut microbiome tests, expert analysis by a registered dietitian and personalized nutrition recommendations, giving members science-backed insights into their gut health and practical steps for improvement.

Each program includes:

Two consultations with Registered Dietitians

Professional-grade home microbiome test kit if clinically recommended

Personalized nutrition and supplement recommendations

Founded in Newfoundland by a pair of scientists and health innovators, Nucliq Biologics is part of a growing wave of biotech success stories emerging from Atlantic Canada. Through its flagship product, Gutcheck, the company is advancing microbiome science and personalized nutrition to make preventive health more accessible. The first test Gutcheck, offers men and women insights into the connection between gut health, immunity, mental well-being and overall wellness. Gutcheck VIVO, released earlier this year, offers women tailored insights into all the areas the Gutcheck test does, plus hormones, metabolism, skin, and reproductive wellness--areas often overlooked in traditional care.

The introduction of the gut health program reflects Medavie's vision for a healthier Canada--one where prevention is as accessible as treatment. As Canadians look ahead to a new year, Medavie is encouraging members to take charge of their wellbeing from the inside out, starting with one of the body's most important systems: the gut.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading Canadian not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians. Together with Medavie Health Services, it invests in programs and innovations that help Canadians live better, healthier lives--today and for generations to come.

About Nucliq Biologics

At Nucliq Biologics, discovery starts in the gut. By decoding the microbiome with cutting-edge AI and multi-omics science, we're building a new therapeutic frontier one where data becomes discovery, and precision meets prevention.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communication Advisor, Medavie, [email protected]