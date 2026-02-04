HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new At-work Accommodation Services, designed to help employers manage employee medical accommodation requests with clarity, consistency, and confidence--protecting their organizations from legal and operational risk while supporting employees in staying engaged and well at work.

Offered in partnership with Arc Health, a national leader in workplace accommodation management, this fee-for-service program provides organizations with immediate access to expert guidance that helps them:

Balance operational needs and employee wellbeing, ensuring accommodations are both appropriate and sustainable

Strengthen workplace culture and retention through consistent, inclusive practices

Mitigate legal and financial risk by ensuring accommodations comply with employment legislation and organizational policy

Reduce administrative burden through a clear, standardized process managed by accommodation experts

"At Medavie Blue Cross, we're focused on prevention, inclusion, and protection," said Gillian Grossman, Senior Product Specialist at Medavie Blue Cross. "This service helps employers meet their duty to accommodate with confidence, while ensuring employees receive the right level of support to stay healthy and productive at work."

Unlike disability programs, At-work Accommodation Services do not impact disability rates or claims performance. Employers can register free of charge and will only pay if and when they use the service-- and the service is designed to assist with requests from employees who do not have an active Disability Case Management File open with Medavie, or any other Disability carrier. By registering early, organizations will be ready to respond to any accommodation request without delay--helping them reduce risk, streamline processes, and demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing.

To help employers get started, Medavie Blue Cross has developed a toolkit that includes:

A digital brochure with service details

Manager resources (process and request forms)

FAQs

"Our goal is to make it easier for organizations to support employees while protecting their business," added Grossman. "This service ensures accommodations are managed in a way that's fair, consistent, and compliant--helping organizations meet evolving legal and workplace expectations."

The service is now available to all group benefit clients of Medavie Blue Cross. To learn more, visit us [here].

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada's largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we're part of Medavie, a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

About Arc Health

Arc Health is a Canadian leader in workplace accommodation management, helping employers navigate complex medical accommodation requests with expertise, efficiency, and care.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 437-446-2535, [email protected]