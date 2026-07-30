Medavie Blue Cross Introduces LegalWills Online Estate Planning Service for Members

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Medavie Blue Cross is announcing the introduction of LegalWills, an online platform that helps members create essential estate planning documents, including a will, power of attorney, and health care directive.

This program is now available to eligible plan members through Connected Care – Medavie's digital health services platform. LegalWills gives members a practical way to document their wishes and organize important decisions. The service is designed to help ensure assets are distributed as intended while reducing stress and uncertainty for loved ones.

"Planning ahead is one of the most important steps people can take to support their families," says Silvia Chullen, Manager, Digital Product Solutions & Partnerships. "This service gives our members a clear and accessible way to put those plans in place."

LegalWills offers estate planning documents for a wide range of family situations, using province-specific templates developed and reviewed by legal professionals to reflect local legal requirements. Members can complete their plans online at their own pace, with access to support and educational resources throughout the process.

Through LegalWills, members can:

Appoint an executor to carry out their wishes

Decide who will inherit their assets

Name guardians for minor children

Assign someone they trust to manage their finances if needed

Document their health care preferences in advance

The package also includes ten years of unlimited updates, allowing members to revise details such as guardians, executors, and asset distribution as their circumstances change. Members also have access to additional tools, including a probate calculator, FAQs, live chat support, and an education centre. Optional services, such as document storage and asset records, are available for an added fee.

Medavie Blue Cross members benefit from preferred pricing on the Premium Package and free updates for 10 years.

Depending on plan design, costs may be eligible for reimbursement through a Personal Wellness Account under the Personal Development category.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and public program administrator. We manage and insure health benefits for 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. We're part of Medavie, a not-for-profit, trusted health solutions partner and innovative leader in healthcare delivery, benefits management, health management, and primary care. Together, with our nationwide team of 10,000 professionals, we're committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest Medavie is one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, certified by Imagine Canada for philanthropy and community engagement, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Kate Smith, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, [email protected]