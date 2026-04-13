TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - A new report from Medavie shows that Canadians' health and wellness needs are changing; and that the way organizations define and deliver impact must change with them.

Medavie's first annual Impact Report details the national not-for-profit health solution partner's collaboration with the Medavie Foundation, employers, government, and community partners to expand access to care, and strengthen healthcare sustainability. The series of inspiring stories showcases the innovations, partnerships, and people behind the work of Medavie and the Medavie Foundation.

"These stories are a powerful reminder of the meaningful role we all play in improving the wellbeing of Canadians," said Andrea Elliott, Director, Medavie Foundation. "The dedication, compassion, and creativity of our team and partners continue to drive real, lasting impact in communities across the country."

Serving one in 10 Canadians through insurance benefits, Medavie also partners with governments to deliver health program administration, emergency medical services, and integrated community care to more than three million people each year. The organization operates primary care clinics across Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick; with all the organization's operations working towards advancing a whole-person approach to health that recognizes the interconnected nature of physical, mental, social, and financial well-being.

"As a not-for-profit social enterprise, our mission is to improve the well-being of Canadians. This is our sole purpose," said Bernard Lord, CEO of Medavie. "We have no shareholders expecting a return, no owners waiting for dividends; this allows us to reinvest into the people we serve, our team members, new innovations and technologies and directly into programs in the communities we serve."

"This report gives me great confidence that the work of our team is making a tangible difference in the lives of Canadians."

Read Medavie's full Impact Report here: Medavie.ca/impact

About Medavie

Medavie is a trusted health solutions partner and innovative leader in healthcare delivery, benefits management, health management, and primary care. Backed by the strength of a team of 10,000+ professionals from coast to coast, we're committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie provides all-in-one private health insurance, public health administration, emergency medical services as Canada's largest contracted provider, as well as primary care, community health, mental health and addictions solutions, medical communications, and clinical training. As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie is one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, certified by Imagine Canada for philanthropy and community engagement, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Kate Smith, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 782.640.7476, [email protected]