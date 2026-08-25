Medavie Blue Cross Expands Travel Benefits with New Flight Delay Service

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Medavie Blue Cross is enhancing their Travel benefit by introducing Flight Delay Service for eligible group plan members across Canada, providing access to support when travel delays affect their plans.

Available in English and French, the service covers domestic and international travel. Members who register their flight in advance can access compensations automatically when a qualifying delay occurs.

A delay of three hours or more provides access to a VIP airport lounge where available. Delays of six hours or more may also qualify for additional compensation and one night of hotel accommodation. Monetary compensation may be provided in lieu of lounge or hotel access if unavailable and annual maximums apply. Members can find full details including how to access these services through the Medavie Blue Cross Member Services website or mobile application.

The service is designed to simplify the travel experience by removing the need for a traditional claims process. When a qualifying delay is detected, members receive a notification and can select their service directly through the platform.

The Flight Delay Service is offered in partnership with Canassurance Insurance Company, which distributes Blue Cross Travel Insurance® in multiple provinces, and is powered by Blink Parametric.

"Whether members are travelling for work, visiting family or taking a vacation, delays can be frustrating," said Jaime Di Donato, Manager, Health & Digital Product Solutions at Medavie Blue Cross. "This service provides support when travel plans don't go as expected and gives members access to assistance without the added step of submitting a claim."

"We're pleased to continue our work with Medavie Blue Cross and expand access to flight disruption assistance for group plan members across Canada," said Sid Mouncey, Chief Commercial Officer at Blink Parametric. "Together, we're helping travellers receive support automatically when qualifying delays affect their plans."

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and public program administrator. We manage and insure health benefits for 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. We're part of Medavie , a not-for-profit, trusted health solutions partner and innovative leader in healthcare delivery, benefits management, health management, and primary care. Together, with our nationwide team of more than 10,000 professionals, we're committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest Medavie is one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, certified by Imagine Canada for philanthropy and community engagement, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Blink Parametric

Founded in 2016, Blink Parametric is a multi-award-winning InsurTech headquartered in Cork, Ireland. The company specialises in real-time parametric assistance solutions that automate claims and deliver instant customer resolutions for travel disruption, lost luggage, and cyber protection. Its technology powers innovative, white-label solutions for leading global insurers and assistance providers, redefining the insurance experience worldwide.

Learn more at www.blinkparametric.com

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 437-446-2535, [email protected]