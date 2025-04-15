MedAccess BC Meets with MLAs to Call for Timely and Equitable Access to Medications

VICTORIA, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Medicines Access Coalition of BC (MedAccess BC) is meeting today with MLAs in Victoria to discuss gaps in BC's public medication coverage and call on the government to provide equitable and timely access to the same innovative therapies available to patients in other provinces. Representing over 30 chronic disease-specific patient organizations, MedAccess BC is a unified voice for patients facing barriers to treatment.

The recently released 2025 BC Medication Coverage Report provides an update on advocacy and awareness efforts since the release of the BC Medication Coverage Report in 2024. The report, which was produced by the Gastrointestinal (GI) Society, a member of MedAccess BC, highlights the limited changes that have taken place to ensure equitable coverage of lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients in BC over the past year. The report also emphasizes that opportunities for improving access to therapies will be limited by a PharmaCare budget that will remain stagnant over the next three years while all other parts of the health system receive increased investment. The coalition remains very concerned about BC's ranking as having the fewest covered medications and the lowest per-capita spending on its drug plan in Canada.

MedAccess BC sees a path forward despite these challenges. "We believe that BC must provide access to the same innovative therapies available in other provinces to improve health outcomes for all," said Jamie Myrah, Co-Chair of MedAccess BC. "We want to work with Health Minister Josie Osborne and the rest of the BC Government to build a path toward Emely and equitable access to the most innovative and effective therapies."

About the Medicines Access Coalition of BC:

MedAccess BC advocates for improved access to medications and health technologies for individuals with chronic diseases. Representing over 30 patient organizations, it has been working since 1997 to improve access to evidence-based medicines through BC's PharmaCare program.

About the British Columbia Medication Coverage Report:

Released on April 10th, the GI Society's British Columbia Medication Coverage Report updated its 2024 report. The update found that only 4 of the 30+ medications mentioned in the original report have been granted limited coverage under Pharmacare.

