BC Patient Calls for Equal Access to Life-Changing Treatment as Province Lags Behind Rest of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, August 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Josephine (Joey) Kerr, a retired British Columbian who once led an active and vibrant life, is now calling on the provincial government to fund a life-changing medication that is available to patients in every other province in Canada—but not in BC.

Joey was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) in 2019. Since then, she has undergone more than 85 blood transfusions - procedures that take an entire day and leave her exhausted for nearly half the month. "My life has changed drastically," says Joey. "I used to hike, bike, and swim regularly. Now I'm breathless, fatigued, and often too weak to leave the house."

For patients like Joey, Luspatercept offers new hope. The medication significantly reduces the need for blood transfusions in MDS patients and is publicly covered in every other Canadian province. Despite its proven benefits, BC remains the only jurisdiction that has not approved public coverage. "It breaks my heart," says Joey. "I know of a woman in another province that went an entire year without a transfusion because of this medication."

Beyond the personal toll, repeated transfusions place a significant strain on the healthcare system, requiring hospital resources, blood products, and specialized staff. "This isn't just about one person—it's about improving system efficiency and equity," says Joey. "I'm not asking for special treatment. I'm asking to be treated the same as other Canadians."

MedAccessBC Urges Government to Take Action

Joey's story highlights a larger, systemic issue that the Medicines Access Coalition – BC (MedAccessBC) has been working to address for over two decades. MedAccessBC represents over 30 patient care organizations and advocates for fair, timely, and equitable access to medications for British Columbians.

"We are deeply concerned that patients in BC continue to face barriers to accessing treatments that are standard care in the rest of Canada," says Don Bindon, Co-Chair and Treasurer of MedAccessBC. "BC residents deserve the same level of care and access as all other Canadians. Luspatercept is a clear example where a delay in public coverage is causing unnecessary suffering."

As a non-profit coalition, MedAccessBC continues to collaborate with patient communities, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to ensure that health decisions prioritize outcomes and do not compromise patient well-being in the name of cost containment.

Call to Action

MedAccessBC is urging the provincial government to approve and fund Luspatercept through the BC PharmaCare program without further delay.

Joey Kerr's message to decision-makers is simple: "Help me live the rest of my life with dignity, energy, and independence. Let me have the chance to walk, swim, and maybe even ride my bike again."

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) are a group of diseases where bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells. Instead, the bone marrow makes immature blood cells, called blast cells (blasts), that do not work properly. They build up in the bone marrow and the blood and crowd out healthy blood cells. As a result, there are fewer healthy red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

In the past, an MDS was classified as a disease that was not likely to develop into cancer, and it was called pre-leukemia. Now that more is known about MDSs, they are considered cancer. Sometimes, they are called bone marrow failure diseases. An MDS will develop into acute myeloid leukemia (AML) about 30% of the time. (Canadian Cancer Society)

About the Medicines Access Coalition of BC

MedAccess BC advocates for improved access to medications and health technologies for individuals with chronic diseases. Representing over 30 patient organizations, it has been working since 1997 to improve access to evidence-based medicines through BC's PharmaCare program.

SOURCE Medicines Access Coalition - BC

For interviews and media inquiries: Don Bindon, Co-Chair, MedAccessBC, Telephone: 604-684-3550, Email: [email protected]