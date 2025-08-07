Access to multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments inadequate in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Teresa Alfeld, a filmmaker who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), is calling for the provincial government to fund a medication that is available in every other province in Canada – but not BC.

Teresa was diagnosed with MS in 2024, 20 years after her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Because of her diabetes, she was recommended to treat her MS with ofatumumab (Kesimpta), because some of the other available treatments for MS could worsen her Type 1 diabetes.

Hower, this medication is not covered by PharmaCare. BC is the only province in Canada that does not provide public coverage for Health Canada-approved, anti-CD20 therapies for relapsing MS – ofatumumab (Kesimpta) and ocrelizumab (Ocrevus).

"My diagnosis was a gut-punch. After years of hard work building my filmmaking career, my future was suddenly in jeopardy," says Teresa. "On top of processing this life-changing diagnosis, I've had to fight for access to ofatumumab, a drug that I could easily access if I lived anywhere else in Canada."

Ofatumumab is the only monoclonal antibody available as a subcutaneous self-injection rather than being delivered via infusion at a specialty clinic. This fills a significant gap in MS treatment for persons with MS who are recommended to be treated with a high-efficacy monoclonal antibody, like Teresa.

Funding high-efficacy medications reduces the financial burden to health and social systems through fewer MS relapses requiring hospitalization and loss of employment. According to the Conference Board of Canada, as disability from MS worsens, costs incurred outside the health care system, such as informal care and productivity losses, continue to increase until they comprise two-thirds of all health costs. The appropriate use of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) can provide significant health and economic benefits to people living with MS.

Teresa and her family are now considering moving out of the province so she can access ofatumumab to manage her MS.

"Not having access to Kesimpta doesn't just affect my health – it affects my ability to plan ahead and build a stable life," says Teresa. "This is an equity issue, plain and simple. I'm not asking for special treatment from the government, but for fair treatment for myself and every other British Columbian living with MS."

MedAccessBC Urges Government to Take Action

Teresa's story highlights a larger, systemic issue that the Medicines Access Coalition — BC (MedAccessBC) has been working to address for over two decades. MedAccessBC represents over 30 patient care organizations and advocates for fair, timely, and equitable access to medications for British Columbians.

"People living with MS in BC should be able to access all Health Canada-approved treatments, which all other Canadians can access," says Don Bindon, co-chair of MedAccessBC. "MS is a disease that strikes people in the prime of their lives, and access to high-efficacy medications soon after diagnosis can delay disease progression. The provincial government should consider the productivity advantages of funding ofatumumab and ocrelizumab for relapsing MS."

As a non-profit coalition, MedAccessBC continues to collaborate with patient communities, healthcare professionals, and policy makers to ensure that health decisions prioritize outcomes and do not compromise patient well-being in the name of cost containment.

Call to Action

MedAccessBC is urging the provincial government to approve and fund ofatumumab and ocrelizumab for relapsing MS through the BC PharmaCare program without further delay.

Teresa's message to decision makers is simple: "While MS is unpredictable, treatment shouldn't be. I'm asking for the ability to manage my disease based on what works for me, not what PharmaCare happens to cover."

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.

About the Medicines Access Coalition of BC:

MedAccess BC advocates for improved access to medications and health technologies for individuals with chronic diseases. Representing over 30 patient organizations, it has been working since 1997 to improve access to evidence-based medicines through BC's PharmaCare program.

SOURCE Medicines Access Coalition - BC

For interviews and media inquiries: Don Bindon, Co-Chair, MedAccessBC, Telephone: 604-684-3550, Email: [email protected]